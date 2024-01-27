Top track

The Ocean Blue - Ballerina Out of Control

The Ocean Blue w/ DJ Jake Rudh

Icehouse
Sat, 27 Jan, 8:00 pm
From $35.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

6PM DOORS // 7PM DJ SET // 8PM MUSIC // $25 ADV (+fees) // $30 AT THE DOOR // $35 (+fees) PREMIUM BALCONY SEATING

Don't miss this special night with The Ocean Blue performing their first two albums in full, The Ocean Blue and Cerulean. Pre-Show set w***...

All ages
Presented by Icehouse.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Ocean Blue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

