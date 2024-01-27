Top track

The Ocean Blue

Icehouse
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
Selling fast
From $33.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

6PM DOORS // 8PM MUSIC // $25 ADV (+fees) // $30 AT THE DOOR // $35 (+fees) PREMIUM BALCONY SEATING

Don't miss this special night with The Ocean Blue performing their first two albums in full, The Ocean Blue and Cerulean.

The Ocean Blue arrived as the...

All ages
Presented by Icehouse.

Lineup

The Ocean Blue

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

