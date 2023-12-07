DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Puta da Silva & Rastafogo tocam India de Gal Costa

Musicbox Lisboa
Thu, 7 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsLisbon
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Em 1973, em plena ditadura militar no Brasil, Gal Costa lançava 'India'.

A capa, icónico plano aproximado da virilha da Gal em tanga, valeu-lhe a censura e a arte completa foi apenas publicada em 2015. Mas 'India' não é ousado apenas pela arte visual. A m...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:00 pm

