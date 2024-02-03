DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bernáldez Latin Jazz Orchestra

Sala Clamores
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 5:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26
About

Nace en 2010 como iniciativa profesional de la Productora Artística Extremeña “Agrupación Musical Bernaldez” fundada en 2001 por el Pianista, Profesor y Director Musical José Manuel Bernáldez natural de Mérida. Integrada por músicos y profesores extremeños...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Bernáldez Latin Jazz Orchestra

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain

Doors open5:30 pm

