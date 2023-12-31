DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Le Plus Incroyable Nouvel An De France !

911 Paris
Sun, 31 Dec, 7:00 pm
Paris
€33.01
DIMANCHE 31 décembre ! Une date unique pour un évènement unique : 19h-10h de fête exceptionnelle ! Choisissez la magie pour votre réveillon 2024, rien d'autre.

Buffet-spectacle délicieux, magicien, cracheurs de feu, tournées de shots, petit-déjeuner, surp...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par 911 Xperience.

911 Paris

18 Rue Paul Klee, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

