Hard Drive: POZI / Slow Cooked / + more

The Shacklewell Arms
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pozi: Fresh from their Sleaford Mods support tour, POZI are are trio of Drums, Violin and Bass tackling bold subject matter with frantic and frenetic nervous energy, recalling post-punk bands from PiL to Devo and Television.

Slow Cooked: Your favourite ce...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

Slow Cooked, POZI

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

