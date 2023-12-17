DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pozi: Fresh from their Sleaford Mods support tour, POZI are are trio of Drums, Violin and Bass tackling bold subject matter with frantic and frenetic nervous energy, recalling post-punk bands from PiL to Devo and Television.
Slow Cooked: Your favourite ce...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.