Top track

Bingo Fury - Power Drill

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bingo Fury

Whereelse?
Wed, 17 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£9.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bingo Fury - Power Drill
Got a code?

About

Bingo Fury conjures a glitzy - altogether seedy - Broadway sheen. Although very much a solo songwriter, Bingo’s compositional process relies on contributions from his entire band - bassist Megan Jenkins, and drummer Henry Terrett have been playing together...

this is an all ages event
Presented by Awkwardness Happening
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Bingo Fury

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.