Daniele Silvestri: 30 anni di musica e parole

Torneria Tortona
Thu, 23 Nov, 6:15 pm
TalkMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Daniele Silvestri ripercorre i 30 anni della sua carriera con una chiacchierata speciale per la MMW23. A poche settimane dell'inizio del suo resident show, il Cantastorie recidivo, che lo vedrà impegnato in 30 concerti presso l'auditorium Parco della Music...

All ages
Milano Music Week

Venue

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open6:15 pm

