Top track

A Change in Weather

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jeremy Black’s Mixtape w/ Dave Harrington, Tino Drima, Rose Droll, Emily Ritz

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

A Change in Weather
Got a code?

About

Jeremy Black’s Mixtape ft. Dave Harrington, Tino Drima, Rose Droll and Emily Ritz and more …

Warehouse Preservation Society on the Decks

US born, Berlin-based producer and all around music magician Jeremy Black is a selector and hybrid format innovator w...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Lineup

3
Jeremy Black, Dave Harrington, Tino Drima and 3 more

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.