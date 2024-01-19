Top track

Les Sheriff - Soleil de plomb

Les Sheriff + Cobra Jaune

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€27.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Les Sheriff

Personne n'aurait osé rêver d'un retour sur disque des Sheriff. Pourtant, il est là. Un Grand bombardement tardif en guise de feu d’artifice plutôt qu’un Requiem, fût-il cinq étoiles. Ce come-back des Sheriff, c’est une parenthèse hors du temp...

Tout public.
Présenté par Kicking Booking

Lineup

Cobra Jaune, Les Sheriff

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

