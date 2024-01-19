Top track

Alice Longyu Gao - Hëłlœ Kįttÿ

Alice Longyu Gao w/ Fraxiom, DJ Alex Julian Leeds (of Slow Pulp) (TNK Fest)

Sleeping Village
Fri, 19 Jan, 8:30 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

$20 Adv, $25 Dos + Fees | 21+

Alice Longyu Gao is an independent artist who has written songs in Japanese, English, and Mandarin and is credited with pioneering the “hyperpop” genre. In 2023 she had an iconic worldwide run for her first headline tour “The...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

