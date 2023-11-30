DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Los Esplifs

Club Congress
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Thursday, November 30th

Doors 7pm

$10

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.

Lineup

Los Esplifs

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

