RISQUÉ

ArtSpace
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$44.29
Shahar will be bringing his RISQUÉ series back to ArtSpace @publichotels in NYC on Friday, November 10th for their monthly residency.

Get ready for a magical evening with a very RISQUÉ vibe and stay tuned for more very special announcements.

Presented by ArtSpace.
Lineup

Shahar, Jean Pierre

Venue

ArtSpace

215 Chrystie Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

