Pol Miró & The Blues Gamblers

Heliogàbal
Sat, 4 Nov, 1:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Pol Miro & The Blues Gamblers és un mix vibrant entre el blues i el rock més sentimental, guitarres elèctriques influenciades pel grandíssim Eric Clapton i una base rítmica excepcional en mans de Nan Mercader i Quicu Samsó.

Aquest 2023 han produït el seu Read more

Organizado por Heliogabal

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open1:00 pm

