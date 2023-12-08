Top track

Start Wearing Purple

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gogol Bordello

O2 Institute Birmingham
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£32.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Start Wearing Purple
Got a code?

About

DHP Family Present
Gogol Bordello

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult).

Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Lineup

Gogol Bordello

Venue

O2 Institute Birmingham

78 Digbeth, High St, Birmingham B5 6DY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.