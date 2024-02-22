DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mind-expanding electronic jazz from two musical visionaries: acclaimed jazz composer and keyboardist Bugge Wesseltoft, and electronics maestro and producer Henrik Schwarz.
Blurring the distinction between electronic and acoustic, and between live and samp
