Top track

Bugge Wesseltoft, Henrik Schwarz & Dan Berglund - This Is My Day

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bugge Wesseltoft & Henrik Schwarz

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bugge Wesseltoft, Henrik Schwarz & Dan Berglund - This Is My Day
Got a code?

About

Mind-expanding electronic jazz from two musical visionaries: acclaimed jazz composer and keyboardist Bugge Wesseltoft, and electronics maestro and producer Henrik Schwarz.

Blurring the distinction between electronic and acoustic, and between live and samp Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

BUGGE WESSELTOFT, Henrik Schwarz

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.