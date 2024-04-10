DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WILD UP plays Arthur Russell

2220 Arts + Archives
Wed, 10 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Wild Up will present a new workshop version of Russell's minimalist disco masterwork 24 to 24 Music, this first in a series of Wild Up projects around the works and legacy of Arthur Russell. Performed a number of times during Russell's life, this open form...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Wild Up
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wild Up, Arthur Russell

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

