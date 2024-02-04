Top track

Lucy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ten Tonnes - A Solo Performance

MASH Cambridge
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lucy
Got a code?

About

Independent Venue Week 2024

Ten Tonnes

A Solo Performance

Sunday 4th February 2024 at 7pm

MASH, Cambridge

This is a 16+ event, all under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by MASH Cambridge.

Lineup

Ten Tonnes

Venue

MASH Cambridge

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.