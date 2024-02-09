Top track

Letting Go

Hayden Pedigo

YES Basement
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£13.47

About

Performance artist, politician, model, and fingerstyling maestro Hayden Pedigo makes his Manchester headlining debut following the critical acclaim around his sixth studio album The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored - out now on Mexican Summer.

This is an 18+...

Presented by Grey Lantern.

Lineup

Hayden Pedigo

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

