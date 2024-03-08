DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ton Pass Holo Plus comprend :
- Ton Pass Vendredi
- Ton bonnet Holocène
- Ton accès Coupe file pour ne plus attendre à l'entrée du festival.
- Ton accès au Bar Live Stronger. Un espace spécialement aménagé et réservé aux porteurs du pass Holo Plus....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.