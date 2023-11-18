DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BAD TASTE x Public Records

Public Records
Sat, 18 Nov, 12:00 pm
Food & drinkNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BAD TASTE SMALL PLATES POP-UP

Jen Monroe is a chef, artist, and food designer whose project, Bad Taste, is committed to exploring new ways of thinking about food and consumption, approaching food as fantasy and as a transportive medium.

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

