Come diventare un musicista di successo

Torneria Tortona
Sun, 26 Nov, 12:15 pm
TalkMilano
About

Dall’esperienza formativa nella Scuola di Alto Perfezionamento Musicale di Saluzzo ai palchi di tutto il mondo: il racconto di un viaggio incredibile per ispirare giovani appassionati di musica in cerca di un percorso di carriera.

Milano Music Week

Venue

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open12:15 pm

