RNB HEENCS PARTY

Sape Bar
Wed, 8 Nov, 6:00 pm
PartyParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

VOTRE AFTERWORK PRÉFÉRÉ

MERCREDI 8 NOVEMBRE

AU SAPE BAR 25HOURS HÔTEL TERMINUS DU NORD

12 BOULEVARD DE DENAIN | PARIS

RESTAURATION 19H - 22H (RÉSERVATION OBLIGATOIRE)

Line-up : Dj RForce One

Ambiance

ALL GROWN X

ALL SEXY X

ALL RN...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par The Plug Worldwide.

Venue

12 Boulevard De Denain, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

