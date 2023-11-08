DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
RNB HEENCS PARTY
VOTRE AFTERWORK PRÉFÉRÉ
MERCREDI 8 NOVEMBRE
AU SAPE BAR 25HOURS HÔTEL TERMINUS DU NORD
12 BOULEVARD DE DENAIN | PARIS
RESTAURATION 19H - 22H (RÉSERVATION OBLIGATOIRE)
Line-up : Dj RForce One
Ambiance
ALL GROWN X
ALL SEXY X
ALL RN...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.