ArcTanGent 2024 - Friday

Fernhill Farm
Fri, 16 Aug 2024, 8:00 am
GigsBristol
About

Day tickets allow entry for one day only: in this case Friday.

Evening tickets allow entry from 6pm. If driving you will also require a car park ticket (sold separately). Day & evening tickets technically do not include camping - but if you have no other...

All Ages (U18s to be accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by Paper Cup Productions Ltd.

Lineup

10
Three Trapped Tigers, Night Verses, Textures and 10 more

Venue

Fernhill Farm

Compton Martin, Bristol BS40 6LD, UK
Doors open8:00 am

