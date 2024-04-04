DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jeff Rosenstock

The Roxy at Mahall's
Thu, 4 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsCleveland
$31.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Jeff Rosenstock

with special guests: Sidney Gish and Gladie

The Roxy at Mahall's

7:00 PM Doors

All ages
Presented by Mahall's.

Lineup

Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, Gladie

Venue

The Roxy at Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.