DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Un live d'eccezione per l'ultima serata della Milano Music Week 2023: arrivano sul palco di via Tortona le Vibrazioni in uno speciale acoustic set, powered by UniCredit, UniCredit Allianz Vita e UniCredit Allianz Assicurazioni.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.