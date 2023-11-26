DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MMW23 Closing Party: Le Vibrazioni in concerto

Torneria Tortona
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:15 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Un live d'eccezione per l'ultima serata della Milano Music Week 2023: arrivano sul palco di via Tortona le Vibrazioni in uno speciale acoustic set, powered by UniCredit, UniCredit Allianz Vita e UniCredit Allianz Assicurazioni.

All ages
Milano Music Week

Venue

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.