Z H I N O - No Respect

Introducing Z H I N O

Peckham Audio
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 6:15 pm
GigsLondon
£8.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Z H I N O - No Respect
About

INTRODUCING THE UK'S MOST PROMISING NEW ACT - ZHINO!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LDNRBS.

Lineup

Z H I N O

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open6:15 pm
200 capacity

