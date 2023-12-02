Top track

Chez Damier - Can You Feel It (New York Dub)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Keep On Groovin' presents Chez Damier + Melon Bomb

Tunnel Club
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chez Damier - Can You Feel It (New York Dub)
Got a code?

About

Event Brand Keep On Groovin' presents The Last Club Dance final episode - teaming up with the Apulian guys from Iterum.

This ride will see the Chicago Legend Chez Damier as headliner, alongside our dear friends from Ibiza, Melon Bomb. Opening dances Sunru...

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Daab Agency

Lineup

Melon Bomb, Chez Damier, Sunrush

Venue

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.