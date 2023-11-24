DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
THE AOS EP.012 feat. ELM STREET
24.11.2024
Uebel & Gefährlich
*****
WE TEAMED UP WITH OUR DEAR FRIENDS FROM ELMSTREET FOR OUR LAST EVENT THIS YEAR.
WE WILL LIGHT UP THE UEBEL & GEFÄHLRICH ON THE 24TH OF NOVEMBER WITH A BANGING LINE UP.
DOORS OPEN...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.