DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nochevieja Fiesta Moon Party

Sala Moondance
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La mejor Nochevieja en pleno centro de Madrid con la mejor música comercial y reggaetón.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Moondance.

Venue

Sala Moondance

C. de la Aduana, 21, 28012 679013092, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.