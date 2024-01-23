Top track

Gorod - Bekhten's Curse

GOROD with WORMHOLE, HATH, ELOTEROS

The Usual Place
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GOROD (Technical death metal all the way from France) take over The Usual Place in Las Vegas Tuesday January 23rd, with special guests WORMHOLE (Season Of Mist Records), HATH (Willowtip Records) and Vegas' own ELOTEROS!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.

Lineup

1
Eloteros, Hath , Wormhole and 1 more

Venue

The Usual Place

100 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

