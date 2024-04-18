Top track

No survivors

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nick Helm's Super Fun Good Time Show

The Crescent
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyYork
£18.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

No survivors
Got a code?

About

Nick Helm – the man with the golden larynx and greatest living all-round entertainer – is BACK!

After years and years of therapy, pills, personal growth and being a living legend the nation’s favourite Uncle and International Treasure-in-Waiting returns t...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Burning Duck Comedy.

Lineup

Nick Helm

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.