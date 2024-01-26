Top track

Cause & Effect

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Escuela Grind w/ Take Offense + Bonginator + Slow Pulse

The Paramount
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cause & Effect
Got a code?

About

ESCUELA GRIND comes to Los Angeles!

w/ TAKE OFFENSE, BONGINATOR and SLOW PULSE !!

all ages | 7pm

All ages
Presented by The Paramount

Lineup

1
Escuela Grind, Take Offense, Bonginator and 1 more

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.