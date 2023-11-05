DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Free Beer / Kench + more

Alchemy
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
From $17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Hammer Collective Presents:

Free Beer

Kench

+ more

Live at Alchemy

171 Chestnut St. Providence, RI

7 PM - $15 adv. / $18 day of - all ages

This is an all ages event.

Presented by The Hammer Collective.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

