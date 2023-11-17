Top track

Zami Yazeed / Gonzo Fever / Kitty Fitz (solo)

The Victoria
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Delighted to announce that Zami Yazeed and her band will be taking the stage of The Victoria on 17th November! Excitement levels are high. This is sure to be a special and mesmerising night.

Support comes from the very brilliant Gonzo Fever and equally br...

Presented by Honeymoon.
Zami Yazeed, Kitty Fitz

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

