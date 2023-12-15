Top track

Langkamer + Eades + Maripool

The Victoria
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:30 pm
Triples Is Best presents... Langkamer + Eades + Maripool

Triples Is Best returns for our final show of 2023 at The Victoria for another night of free entry fun! Joining us for our December event will be fun lovin' indie rockers Langkamer, Leeds garage roc...

Presented by Triples Is Best
Maripool, Eades, Langkamer

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

