Gelateria Torinese

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto
Mon, 13 Nov, 2:30 pm
Food & drinkTorino
About

Degustazione di gelati tipici del territorio

A cura di ASCOM

Gli incassi saranno devoluti a favore della Fondazione Piemontese per la Ricerca sul Cancro per sostenere le attività di cura e ricerca sul cancro dell'Istituto di Candiolo - IRCCS

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Venue

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto

Piazza Castello 209, 10124 Torino città metropolitana di Torino, Italia
Doors open2:00 pm

