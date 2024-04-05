DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elijah Fox

Le Hasard Ludique
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Elijah Fox est un multi-instrumentiste, chanteur et producteur basé à Los Angeles, en Californie. Il a grandi à Durham, Caroline du Nord et a étudié le piano au Conservatoire d'Oberlin.

Sa composition piano « East Village » a été échantillonnée par Drake...

Tout public
Présenté par OCTOPUS.

Lineup

Elijah Fox

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

