Top track

Heartbeat Loud

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Andy C

NX Newcastle
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJNewcastle
£18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Heartbeat Loud
Got a code?

About

The man mysteriously known to most as Andy C, undoubtedly is one of the most important figures in drum'n'bass' evolution. He returns to Newcastle this December for his biggest headline show at NX.

Worried About Henry bring a stacked line up to the city fo...

Presented by Worried About Henry.

Venue

NX Newcastle

NE1 1SW, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.