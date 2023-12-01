DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The man mysteriously known to most as Andy C, undoubtedly is one of the most important figures in drum'n'bass' evolution. He returns to Newcastle this December for his biggest headline show at NX.
Worried About Henry bring a stacked line up to the city fo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.