Steve Hauschildt

Sleeping Village
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$16 Adv, $20 Dos + Fees | 21+

Chicago-based contemporary electronic musician Steve Hauschildt has composed panoramas of synthesized sound for over a decade. First within his former band, Emeralds, an American touchstone of 2000s home-recorded psychedelic...

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

