Merende _ my mouths are my body

Angelo Mai
Sun, 29 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsRoma
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

h. 18.30 RAVING (NERO Editions) con McKenzie Wark, Liryc Dela Cruz, Laura Tripaldi, Fede Morini

h. 19.30 CLIMAVORE con Cooking Sections, curato da Sara Alberani con la partecipazione di Diletta Bellotti e Barikamà

h. 20.30 CLIMAVORE Menu, Eating Together...

Presentato da Associazione Angelo Mai Occupato.

Lineup

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm
190 capacity

