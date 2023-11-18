DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The FORTUNE 500 w/ Elena Fortune & Oceane

The End
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THE FORTUNE 500 at THE END MUSIC SPEEDWAY

Presented by FORTUNE: 2023 Drop Out Now

Brought to you by ELENA FORTUNE and OCEANE

STARRING:

YESTERDAYNEVERHAPPENED @nuedead

FUCKTHEPSYCHS @wheresthepsychs

LEXXY JAX b2b REPLICATOR @replicator444

AND MORE

S Read more

Presented by The End
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Océane, Elena Fortune, Lexxy Jax

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.