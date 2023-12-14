Top track

HEALTH: Live Downstairs at the Dome

Downstairs at the Dome
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £17.50

About

Rough Trade is excited to present a 'Rat Wars' album launch show with HEALTH from Downstairs at the Dome (formerly known as Boston Music Room). This unique event celebrates the band's most violent yet vulnerable LP of their career. released February 16th v...

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

HEALTH

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ

Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

