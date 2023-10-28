DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FUNKCHELLA HALLOWEEN

Level 13
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsOrlando
$36.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Funkchella chegando para fazer história na cidade novamente, com mais um sold out ! Se você comprar seu ingresso antecipado você ganha um shot de liquor 43 na entrada ou tequila rose.

se prepare para uma noite inesquecível e prepare a sua fantasia

Presented by PH Entertainment.

Level 13

5043 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, Florida 32810, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

