Top track

Taylor Eigsti - Between the Bars

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Taylor Eigsti

Le Poisson Rouge
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Taylor Eigsti - Between the Bars
Got a code?

About

Taylor Eigsti - Live at LPR on Thursday, March 7th, 2024

Taylor Eigsti, Piano; Charles Altura, Guitar; Oscar Seaton, Drums; David "DJ" Ginyard, Jr., Bass; Maya Kronfeld, Keyboards

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Taylor Eigsti

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.