DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

J&M Jubilee

Judson & Moore Distillery
Thu, 14 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

$10 ticket + taxes & fees

J&M Jubilee is back! You're invited to our annual house party where the talented Tasting Room staff gets out from behind the bar and hits the stage with one-time-only bands organized by pulling names out of the hat.

Red KORN -...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery

Lineup

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.