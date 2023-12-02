DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Locomotive Disco - Pineapple Police Horse

Oslo
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Journeys through house, disco, funk, boogie & beyond!

Special guest DJs: Pineapple Police Horse & Theon Bower

Connecting good people with great music, every Saturday at Oslo, Hackney.

Previous guests include: Alfredo, Aroop Roy, Ben Pearce,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open11:00 pm
375 capacity

