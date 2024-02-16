Top track

Foundations x Supercharged: Badger + Jackum + Efan

Patterns
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Foundations x SuperCharged presents Badger

Friday 16th February 2024

11pm - 4am

Patterns

Excited for this one as we bring man like badger to headline Patterns. The genre fluidity experimenter has been on a radar for some time and he's bringing two of t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Badger, DJ Jackum

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

