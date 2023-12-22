DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Yung Prado & Friends w/ Chicoblanco

Club Malasaña
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMadrid
From €20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

YUNG PRADO & Friends es la residencia mensual del artista y productor catalán Yung Prado. Cada mes junto a los mejores nombres nacionales e internacionales de la escena electrónica en Club Malasaña.

  • Entrada individual (incluye consumición hasta la 1:30)...
Evento para mayores de 25 años (necesario DNI).
Club Malasaña

Lineup

Chico Blanco, Baldman

Venue

Club Malasaña

Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 23, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

