DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Il cielo brucia

Cinema Beltrade
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:40 pm
FilmMilano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

v.o. tedesco con sottotitoli italiano

Una piccola casa-vacanze sul mar Baltico. Sono giorni caldi e non piove da settimane. Quattro ragazzi si incontrano, amici vecchi e nuovi. Così come l’arida foresta che li circonda inizia a infuocarsi, così anche i lo...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Barz and Hippo s.n.c. di Corti Paola Emma & c..

Lineup

Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.